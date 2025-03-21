Nelson police recover vehicle and trailer stolen from Calgary

Photo: Contributed

A vehicle stolen in Calgary was recovered by police in the Heritage city.

Nelson Police Department (NPD) officers recovered a stolen truck and trailer this week, after receiving a call from a Calgary resident.

The caller reported the truck stolen to the Calgary Police Service and contacted the NPD, stating that his former employee, believed to be staying in Nelson with his girlfriend, likely had the vehicle.

The caller had lent the truck to the employee for work purposes, with the agreement that it would be returned to Calgary in December.

When police attended the residence, they found not only the truck, but also an enclosed cargo trailer registered to a woman in Alberta.

“Upon contacting her, officers learned that she had also lent the trailer out to be used for a job,” said NPD special Const. Silk Edwards in a press release. “She had not reported it stolen but was surprised to learn that it was in Nelson. She requested that the trailer be towed.”

Both vehicles were towed by Western Auto Wreckers and will remain stored until the registered owners pick them up.

“Both owners expressed gratitude for the recovery of their property and chose not to pursue charges,” said Edwards.