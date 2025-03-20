Work experience coordinator to connect SD8 to local employers

Photo: Submitted Local career development professional Wendy Lacroix will work closely with local employers and organizations within School District No.8 (Kootenay Lake) to find work experience opportunities and build a database of employers and organizations for SD8 schools and their students.

As spring is now sprung, thoughts of summer and summer jobs are on the minds of West Kootenay youth.

With that thought, School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) has contracted Wendy Lacroix as work experience (WEX) community coordinator for the next three months leading into the summer job season.

With an extensive background in career development and strong ties to the Kootenay region, Lacroix will be working with local employers and organizations to secure work experience placement agreements and to build a database of employers and organizations for schools to use.

Her years of expertise working with Kootenay Career Development Services (KCDS) in Nelson, and in other regional employment initiatives, position her as a valuable resource for educators whose role includes career development.

Lacroix's understanding of workforce needs and career pathways will allow SD8 to identify opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience in fields such as healthcare, trades, early childhood education and business.

“As a mother of two daughters in highly successful careers, I understand the importance of discovering new career opportunities, and I look forward to working with employers to connect schools and their students with experiences that match student interests,” said Lacroix.

The SD8 work experience program helps students gain practical skills that align with their career goals. Lacroix will connect with Kootenay businesses, non-profits and industry leaders to identify and cultivate opportunities for students to participate in structured, safe, and inclusive work placements on their journey to realizing their career goals.

SD8 secured a work experience enhancement grant from the B.C. Ministry of Education and Child Care to develop new relationships and enhance existing relationships with employers that will lead to in-person, paid or unpaid work experience placements.

Lacroix’s role is to develop relationships where work experience is accessible to all students, including those with diverse abilities. This means SD8 school and program staff can ensure student work experience suits their specific needs and allows them to participate fully in the program.

What employers need to know

Most work experience placements are paid, though unpaid opportunities are also possible for students who want to gain experience while earning Work Experience 11 or 12 credits toward graduation.

Students in unpaid placements can also count their hours toward their Career Life Connections volunteer requirements for graduation, scholarships, post-secondary programs and more.

Some employers may be eligible for wage subsidies to help cover the cost of hiring a student through the WorkBC Wage Subsidy Program.

Businesses benefit from the program by training young workers in industry-specific skills, which is critical to developing skilled, qualified future employees, particularly in sectors like trades.

“We are excited to have Wendy’s skills and knowledge available and to have her do the legwork so that schools can quickly find placements for interested students. Her passion for student success and her deep connections in the community make her the perfect fit to expand our work experience options,” said Tamara Malloff, district principal of innovative learning.

Employers and community organizations interested in partnering with SD8 to offer work experience placements can contact Innovative Education. For more information, visit the SD8 "work experience" page.

About career development in SD8