Photo: Valerie Farcelais

A travel advisory has been issued by Drive BC, cautioning travellers that ferry services across Kootenay Lake may be disrupted due to staffing issues.

The following ferry sailings for March 20 cancelled:

Balfour: 2:50 p.m.

Balfour: 4:30 p.m.

Kootenay Bay: 3:40 p.m.

Kootenay Bay: 5:20 p.m.

Travellers are encouraged to plan accordingly. To stay up to date about ferry sailing cancellation, visit the Drive BC website for more information.