Kaslo's Royal Canadian Legion will host volunteer fair to connect community members and non-profit organizations

Photo: Flickr

The events committee for the Village of Kaslo is seeking to organize a volunteer fair to connect community members and newcomers with local non-profits.

Mayor of Kalso Suzan Hewatt said that the fair is scheduled for April 12 at the Royal Canadian Legion, located at 403 Fifth St. in Kaslo.

“If we get enough response, we're going to apply for a community development grant for the committee to fund an appreciation dinner for the volunteers in those organizations.”

Hewatt said the fair is to help address the community's need for more community volunteers, noting that many often juggle multiple roles, and that new residents may not be aware of the available opportunities.

She said that the village of Kaslo has experienced a decrease in volunteer participation, but hopes to bridge the gap with the upcoming fair.

“In a lot of cases, it's just because they don't know where their opportunities are to volunteer when they're new to town.”

The Village of Kaslo council has also highlighted Kaslo’s upcoming 132nd birthday celebrations that will take place in August. A special reward is planned to be presented during the festivities.

“We will also present the Citizen of the Year award,” said Hewatt, adding that further volunteer fair details will be released in the coming weeks.