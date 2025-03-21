Demonstrators gather in Nelson to protest ongoing Kootenay Lake Ferry strike

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Protestors gathered at the intersection of Vernon and Ward streets in Nelson Wednesday to voice frustrations over the ongoing Kootenay Lake ferry strike, that has stretched on for nearly five months.

Demonstrators said they hope to organize more fervent gatherings in the future until the provincial government steps in to make ferry sailings an essential service.

East Shore resident Branca Lewandowski said she has lived in the area for 40 years and has over 20 family members living on the opposite side of the lake.

“My family has moved because of the strike,” she said. “The alternative (route)…makes a journey from the East Shore to Nelson three-and-a-half to four hours, notwithstanding weather conditions.”

Workers represented by the BC General Employees’ Union went on strike on Nov. 3, 2024 after wage negotiations between the union and Western Pacific Marine (WPM) broke down. WPM operates the Kootenay Lake ferry between Balfour and Kootenay Bay.

The job action was changed to an overtime ban on March 19. However, the overtime ban could still impact sailing frequencies in the event that staffing shortages occur.

Before the overtime ban was put in place, ferry sailings were reduced to three per day in each direction, with two sailings on the weekends.

Despite recent changes, residents are still frustrated with the pace of negotiations and disruptions to their everyday lives.

“It's one level of government saying… ‘We're not allowed to talk about it.’...The freedom of speech is being curtailed,” said Lewandowski. “It does not really seem to be happening in a timely fashion.”

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) penned a letter to the deputy minister of Labour, Mary Sue Maloughney, urging the B.C. Labour Relations Board (LRB) to consider deeming inland ferry services essential to protect residents' health and well-being during the strike.

The province has denied to make changes to the Labour Relations Code.

“Binding arbitration would be awesome for the short term," said Lewandowski. "But, ultimately, people are coming to the conclusion that the privatization of the ferry was not a good idea...It needs to be reverted back to what it was before so that there can be government oversight."

Nelson resident Joann Lowell said many have assumed that the strike was already resolved.

“I live here in Nelson and part-time on the East Shore and I have barely been there all winter,” she said, adding that the reduced ferry sailings have forced some to carpool, sleep in their cars overnight, or drive three extra hours just to be able to ensure they cross the lake to buy food.

She explained that many East Shore residents also work in Nelson and the reduced sailings have impacted the entire Kootenay region.

“My heart is on the East Shore,” she said. “So many people on the shore are elders…They're dealing with big issues with their health and they have to still get back there (Nelson) on this ferry.”

Demonstrators said they plan to protest every Wednesday in Nelson until the situation is rectified.