Time travelers unite for the SROAMazing Race at Whitewater

Photo: Submitted The annual SROAMazing Race will take place at Whitewater Ski Resort of March 21. The entire community is invited to take part in the fun retro-themed race put on by first-year students in the renowned program.

Dig out the vintage onesies, neon windbreakers and Y2K tracksuits, Whitewater Ski Resort is taking a trip back in time for the annual SROAMazing Race.

Hosted by students in the ski resort operations and management (SROAM) program at Selkirk College, the SROAMazing Race will take place on March 21 at Whitewater Ski Resort, bringing together teams of four competitors for an afternoon of fun on the mountain. Whether you’re a family looking for a day filled with adventures or a group of friends ready to compete, the retro-themed race is filled with exciting challenges and awesome prizes.

The event starts with registration at 12 p.m. at the Whitewater base area, followed by the race start at 1 p.m. Teams will compete until 3 p.m., finishing the day with prizes and a raffle at 3:30 p.m.

“The SROAMazing Race is all about having fun, getting creative and bringing people together,” said Ben Utterly, a first-year student in the SROAM program. “And let’s be honest, it’s the perfect excuse to bring back some iconic fashion trends.”

Based out of the Tenth Street Campus in Nelson, the two-year SROAM program covers all aspects of ski resort operations, providing learners a unique blend of management skills and industry knowledge to prepare graduates for lasting leadership roles. The only program of its kind in Canada, since 1980 it has been a vital training ground for the outdoor industry.

For this year’s annual event, teams of four will embark on a journey across Whitewater terrain, solving clues, completing tasks and overcoming challenges. Each checkpoint will test a different set of skills, from teamwork to puzzle-solving. Categories for prizes include first to cross the finish line, best costumes and luckiest teams.

“This is more than just a race, it’s a community gathering where everyone can embrace the fun and celebrate ski culture in a unique way,” said event organizer and SROAM first-year student Carson Field. “We can't wait to see participants dive into the theme, push their limits and carve through the snow.”

Pre-register for the event by visiting the SROAMazing Race Facebook page or emailing [email protected].

If you pre-register for the race by March 18 the cost is $10 per person and registration on the day of the event is $15 per person.

All funds being raised from the event will be donated to the Team Giver Foundation, supporting the youth in the winter sports community.

Learn more about opportunities in the ski resort operations and management program at: https://selkirk.ca/programs/hospitality-tourism/ski-resort-operations-and-management-diploma