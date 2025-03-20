Ruling on final settlement, contingency fees for Lemon Creek fuel spill class action

Photo: Joe Gratz, Wikimedia

A recent B.C. Supreme Court decision has awarded a settlement of over $4.5 million in two class action proceedings from the 2016 Lemon Creek fuel spill.

In his introduction on March 14 in Vancouver, Justice David M. Masuhara approved a settlement in the amount of $4,525,061.67 — which he approved in principle on Jan. 15, 2025 — in the class action cases of Robert George Kirk and James Andrew Ross on behalf of 2,776 property owners in the Slocan Valley.

The settlement agreement — not an admission of wrongdoing — was dated Oct. 9, 2024. But on March 14 Justice Masuhara’s decision primarily dealt with class counsel's (David Rosenberg) application for approval of fees which, by agreement with the representative plaintiffs, was for 40 per cent of the total settlement amount.

However, he ruled that a fair and reasonable fee was 33 per cent.

“I also recognize that the bar should be encouraged to take on difficult cases in the class action arena. Access to justice is a key focus of class action legislation,” Justice Masuhara wrote in his decision.

Minus the legal fees, all four defendants — Executive Flight Centre Fuel Services Ltd., Transwest Helicopters Ltd., the Province of British Columbia, and Danny LaSante — will now pay $4.5 million to people affected by the spill in the valley.

The Kirk class action — a lawsuit started by one person on behalf of members of a group that have a similar claim against a single person or company — sought compensation for damage to property. The James Andrew Ross class action sought compensation for personal injuries and had been inactive pending developments in the Kirk action.

On July 26, 2013, a 40-foot tanker truck owned by Executive Flight Centre was delivering fuel for helicopters fighting a large forest fire in the Slocan Valley when the truck slid off the logging road and overturned into the creek and dumped fuel into Lemon Creek, about 14 kilometres north of Winlaw.

The driver had driven up an unmanned forestry road that couldn’t support the truck’s weight, the vehicle and its contents subsequently rolling into the creek.

As a result, 35,000 litres of jet A1 fuel spilled into the creek, the Slocan River and the Kootenay River and washed into the soil and the banks of those waterways.

The tanker truck, driven by the defendant Danny LaSante, was travelling down a forest service road which ran alongside Lemon Creek. He was in search of a staging area for refueling helicopters involved in fighting a forest fire in the area.

As a result of the spill, Interior Health issued an evacuation order requiring people to vacate an area within a three-kilometre radius of the spill site, and an area of three kilometres within either side of the affected waterways from a point upstream of the spill site to the confluence of the Slocan and Kootenay Rivers.

The order affected approximately 2,776 properties. A “do not use water” order was also issued by the Interior Health for residents who drew water from Lemon Creek, Slocan River and Kootenay River.