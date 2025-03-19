Fears over protecting water and re-negotiating Columbia River Treaty could be quelled in webinar: province

Photo: File photo Arrow Lakes.

It’s a game of inches when it comes to the Columbia River Treaty.

The eight years of negotiations on the 61-year-old treaty between Canada and the United States were close to conclusion — an agreement-in-principle (AIP) was reached July 2024 — but it was not finalized before President Donald Trump was elected.

Four months ago a webinar hosted by the province on the AIP raised fear over what then president-elect Trump might do to influence or block the treaty’s new agreement-in-principle.

In the webinar it was asked how the Canadian negotiating team would be able to protect water rights from the change in administration coming in the U.S.

“During his campaign, Trump stated that all he had to do was open up the (water) taps from Canada,” one person asked. “Is there concern with Trump delaying or stopping this process? Based on some of his comments.”

Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, Adrian Dix, had said he knew that president-elect Trump was expressing those views but the Canadian side had to “determinedly and consistently defend our interests as well.” Until the modernized treaty was finalized the current treaty remained in place, Dix said.

“I think what we have to do, and what we have to continue to do, is do the work of defending Canadian interests, of Columbia Basin interests and British Columbia interests and not be distracted in that work by the political discussions of the time,” he said, at the time.

Fast forward four months and the U.S. has paused negotiations with Canada on the treaty, claiming it is conducting a broad review of its international engagement. Though Trump started the treaty talks during his first term, he is now saying he’s not happy with the AIP.

The terms of the AIP require B.C. to immediately give up 37 per cent of its entitlement to the market value of electricity generated on the U.S. side of the border. A reduction would increase to 50 per cent starting in 2033. That reduced entitlement would mean a reduction of more than $100 million a year in U.S. payments to B.C.

The original treaty required that B.C. operate with 8.95 million acre feet of reserved space in its treaty reservoirs to provide flood risk management to the United States. Kathy Eichenberger, the lead negotiator for B.C., said under the interim agreement, Canada would provide the U.S. with 3.6 million acre-feet (MAF) — a 60 per cent reduction from the current level.

Last week Dix announced a new virtual information session — on Tuesday, March 25, 6 p.m. — to provide an update about the state of the treaty negotiations, but also rejected the idea of Canada invoking the treaty’s termination clause, which requires 10 years notice.

“A 10-year notice would put the end of the treaty in 2035. It’s not an effective negotiating tool for us in this current dispute with the United States,” he said last week.

Talking treaty and Trump

On Tuesday, March 25, Dix will host a virtual information session to provide an update about the status of the treaty modernization process and answer questions in light of new developments from the U.S.

Dix will be joined by Nelson’s Brittny Anderson, MLA for Kootenay Central, and Steve Morissette, MLA for Kootenay Monashee. B.C.’s lead on the Canadian Columbia River Treaty negotiation delegation will also be on hand to answer questions. The session will take place from 6-7 p.m. (Pacific time) on Zoom.

The province will also schedule in-person community meetings in the Columbia Basin. Those sessions, originally planned for early this year, will be confirmed once there is more clarity about next steps on the path to modernizing the treaty.