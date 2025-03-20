Nelson Fresh Tracks Toastmasters celebrates 30th anniversary with an educational session

Photo: Nelson Fresh Tracks Toastmasters Club

Nelson Fresh Tracks Toastmasters is inviting the community to a special meeting on March 27 that will explore the history to give potential members a glimpse of what to expect.

The local chapter is a part of Toastmasters International, a global educational organization wit over 300,000 members in 15,800 clubs across 149 countries.

While Toastmasters International celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2024, Nelson Fresh Tracks marked 30 years of helping people enhance their leadership and communication skills.

The club's core mission is to foster a a mutually supportive and positive learning environment where each member has the chance to develop their oral communication and build confidence in public speaking, and improve their interview skills.

Attendees of the March. 27 meetings will be guided through how the club operates with the option to attend up to three sessions before deciding to join,

Can’t join in person? No problem. The club meetings are hybrid and anyone living in the surrounding area will be able to attend sessions online. The meeting will be held at 518 Lake Street in Nelson in room #104



If you’re interested in improving your public speaking or leadership skills, email Roberta at [email protected] for more details about VP memberships.