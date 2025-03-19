City could raise price for select programs and camps to cover rising costs

Photo: file

There could be another cost increase for residents to use the Nelson and District Youth Centre (NDYC).

City staff have proposed an increase of $7 per day to Weekday Warriors and camp fees to help offset rising food and staff costs. All other fees will remain unchanged.

“While NDYC is committed to maintaining affordability for all community members, staff find it necessary to implement an increase to fees,” said Terri Wilkinson, youth and community program manager, in her report to council.

City council passed three readings of the bylaw amendment on March 4 during its regular business meeting in council chambers to raise the fees and charges, awaiting adoption.

The Weekday Warriors afterschool care program stands out for its unique offerings, said Wilkinson in her report.

“Each child receives a healthy snack, and our walking bus initiative picks children up from school and walks them back to the NDYC, providing added convenience for working parents,” she said.

By April 2025, all staff will be trained in the principles of healthy child development.

“Our strength-based programming, which emphasizes social-emotional learning, further distinguishes us from other local programs,” Wilkinson explained.

If approved, this would be the second increase in less than five months. In November of 2024, the city implemented a “marginal” increase of $2 per day to the Weekday Warrior and camp fees to mitigate the rising cost of food and staff wages.

“All other fees will remain the same and it is important to note NDYC fees have not increased in several years,” read a report presented to council on the matter.

At the time, Coun. Leslie Payne wondered if there were any programs that allowed families that could not afford the full program fee to still get a spot in the program.

“We basically have a philosophy of nobody gets turned away,” noted city manager of Corporate Services, Sarah Winton. “So if you can afford to pay, that’s awesome, if not it’s a conversation that family needs to have with the manager.”

The centre of the centre

The NDYC offers a “safe, inclusive and engaging environment where youth can develop essential life skills, build social connections, and participate in both recreational and educational activities.”

In addition, the NDYC was established to address the need for youth engagement and recreation. NDYC offers a variety of programs, services, and activities that promote social connection, skill development and physical activity.

The centre features amenities such as a skatepark, indoor sports facilities, art workshops and educational programs, catering to a wide range of interests and age groups.

It serves as a resource for youth, offering a space where they can explore new interests, build relationships and develop essential life skills in a welcoming and supervised setting.

NDYC also collaborates with local organizations and schools to enhance community involvement and diverse programming. The after-school program, Weekday Warriors, provides a healthy snack to every child that attends the program; this program continues to gain popularity.

