Public input sought on school district’s latest budget draft

Photo: Contributed

Input is now being gathered on the latest version of the school district’s budget.

Residents of School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) are being asked to take the 2025-2026 budget survey and comment and give feedback on the latest draft financial document.

Provide your input to the 2025-2026 budget

People can complete the survey, ask a question or make a comment, and review past budget information. All input is expected to be reviewed by the board of education and will “inform the final 2025-2026 annual budget,” read the SD8’s website on the survey.

The budget survey closes Wednesday, March 26 at 4 p.m.

As well, people can attend an online public budget webinar on April 22 to dive a little deeper into the intricacies of the budget.

“The board of education presents the results of the budget survey to the public and provides financial information for the public to ask questions, make comments or provide further information related to the 2025-2026 budget,” read the SD8 website on the webinar.

SD8 secretary-treasurer Cathy McArthur will present budget information, answer questions and listen to comments during the webinar.

Photo: Contributed

The budgeting process is guided by the district’s “Strategic Plan 2024-2029” focusing on “lifelong learning, connected learning, cultural and identity development and career development in a caring and inclusive learning culture.”