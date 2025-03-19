March 21 will mark the 13th World Down Syndrome Day

Photo: Flickr

March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day, marking an important time to raise awareness and promote inclusion in local communities.

The date March 21 has a unique story behind it as it was chosen to represent the the 21st chromosome which causes Down's syndrome (DS).

This year's theme is sharing the message to help improve support systems and access to care for people with DS.

Specific needs for people living with DS can vary and support can look different for each person. Some challenges can arise from a lack of quality education and health care services. In some cases, individuals are not able to have control of their own lives despite yearning for the control and dignity that other's possess.

One example is the story of Florence, a 54-year-old woman who lived under medical supervision for most of her life. As told by Down Syndrome BC, a provincial organization advocating for inclusion, Florence died on Oct. 13, 2018, from malnutrition and starvation from neglect.

World Down Syndrome Day seeks to bring attention to the condition by challenging the misconceptions and reducing the stigma. It also celebrates the achievements and accomplishments of people with down syndrome in various fields.

Heres how you can participate on this day: