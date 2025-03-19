A sign asking residents not to feed the birds in the area has ruffled some feathers in Nelson

Photo: Samantha Holomay

A “sign that reads "do not feed the birds" has ruffled the feathers of some Nelson residents.

Castanet reached out to a Chahko Mika Mall representative who explained that the sign was put up to help prevent pigeons and other birds from migrating to the area.They explained that four trees had to be chopped down on March 18 due to bird feces poisoning the tree's soil.

Some community members have reacted strongly to the sign online, expressing that they plan to continue to feed the birds in the area despite the request.

“Might as well come to arrest me now because I am not going to stop feeding these little 'buggers.' I have never seen this in the 31 years I have been here,” one social media user wrote in response to the signs.

Marc-Andre Beaucher, the head of conservation programs at Creston Valley Wildlife said that there are many reasons why people should not feed birds.

“If they're feeding them grain … it increases defecation.”

Beaucher added that when there are a lot of birds in one area they become more vulnerable to being run over or eaten by other animals.

Community members have also mentioned that they plan to rectify the situation by not feeding the birds bread.

Beaucher explained why bread can do more harm than good for birds.

“Feeding bread to the birds is probably not the best idea,” he said. “It’s like eating popcorn. It can expand in their stomachs and it swells in their intensities. It doesn’t provide much nutrients.”

He added that if the public chooses to continue feeding the birds in this area that the birds will most likely become habituated, leaving them more susceptible to interact with birds that could be carrying avian flu.

According to the B.C. Wildlife Act, “a person must not intentionally feed or attempt to feed dangerous wildlife or, provide, leave or place an attractant in, on or about any land or premises with the intent of attracting dangerous wildlife.”

Although the birds that migrate to the Chahko Mika Mall are rarely dangerous, the feeding could lead to attracting other wildlife such as bears who will soon be coming out of hibernation.