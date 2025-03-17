Hot stove leads to fire in hotel room at Prestige Lakeside

Photo: Nelson Fire and Rescue Services Kitchen and the burned stove at the Prestige Lakeside Resort.

A fire that allegedly originated on hotel room stove contributed to a room fire causing extensive damage at the Prestige Lakeside Resort on Sunday.

Around 6:30 p.m. Nelson Fire and Rescue Services (NFRS) responded to a report of a room on fire, on the third floor of the Prestige.

Both on-duty members of NFRS, with an additional firefighter who happened to be in the fire hall at the time, responded immediately.

Upon arrival of the first crew, the windows of one of the rooms was black with smoke and flames could be seen inside.

“The first arriving crew’s primary objectives were to ensure the occupants had exited the room and to contain the fire,” said NFRS captain Marc Thibault in a press release Monday afternoon. “Upon entry, the primary attack team encountered heavy smoke and a growing fire in the area of the kitchen.”

Firefighters called in assistance from off duty and paid on call staff to fight the blaze, adding an additional six career members, 10 paid-on-call members and a dispatcher who responded from home.

Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Thibault said, the fire appears to have originated on the stove in the kitchen, with fire extending to the cabinets above. The suite suffered extensive heat and smoke damage throughout, he added.

In all, 18 firefighters and one chief officer responded to the incident with two fire engines, one ladder truck, one utility vehicle and a command truck.

“No injuries were reported, but damage is estimated at $50,000,” said Thibault. “Nelson Fire and Rescue Services would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to check their potential escape routes from wherever they may be staying, whether at home or on vacation.”