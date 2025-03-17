Carpentry program students benefit from building science curriculum

Photo: Bob Hall An energy efficiency pilot project in the carpentry program shop at the Silver King campus brought the latest building science technology to students through a collaboration with FortisBC, the Community Energy Association and RDH Building Science. Some of the participants include: (L-R) Jenna Annett from Community Energy Association, Selkirk College dean for community education and workplace training Tiffany Snauwaert, carpentry foundation student Richard Thomas, Blair Weston from FortisBC, school of industry and trades chair Rob Schwarzer, James Bourget from RDH Building Science, Selkirk College dean for the school of industry and trades training Tracy Punchard, carpentry program instructor Travis Nakken, carpentry foundation student Janneh Verigin-Lee and carpentry program instructor Paul Makortoff.

A pilot project focused on energy efficiency is providing carpentry program students at Selkirk College with leading-edge learning about how building science meshes with changes to current building enclosure practices.

A collaboration with FortisBC, the Community Energy Association and RDH Building Science, students and instructors spent three days on fresh learning that brings the latest technology into the programming provided on Nelson’s Silver King campus. Focused on high performance window installation, students received training that has yet to be incorporated into the college’s curriculum.

“We need to help develop better energy efficient carpentry skills moving forward and if we are going to succeed then it needs to be learned in school,” said James Bourget, RDH Building Science principal and construction specialist.

“You can’t learn on-site because it costs money, but if you learn in school and get better on-site, then you can make money. This project with Selkirk College is the shining diamond because it’s being inserted into the curriculum where the initial industry knowledge is often developed. If we get this up and running to its full extent, then these graduates will have the skills to be leaders in their trade.”

A veteran of the construction industry and a building science educator, Bourget is an expert in insulation, air sealing and retrofits. Through funding from FortisBC and ongoing support by the Community Energy Association, Bourget designed three days of curriculum that provided students in the 24-week carpentry foundation program with a high-performance hands-on project that demonstrated an approach to construction that is vital to helping advance B.C.’s climate action goals.

“As we work towards achieving provincial climate action goals, we need skilled professionals who have the knowledge in energy efficient construction and it’s these types of educational programs that help get us there,” said Juan Rincon, program manager for community programs at FortisBC. “We’re proud to support this Selkirk College pilot project which we hope inspires more post-secondary institutions across the province to incorporate this type of training into their curriculums in the future.”

Along with the introduction to the trade in the carpentry foundation program, Selkirk College offers all four apprenticeship levels that learners need to complete their Red Seal. With the success of the pilot project, the specific building science addition to the curriculum will now be incorporated into Level 2 training. Carpentry program instructors were involved in the pilot project in a train-the-trainer capacity in order to be able to deliver the content in the future.

“We are grateful to the sponsors who made this project a reality,” says Rob Schwarzer, chair of college’s school of industry and trades. “Bringing this type of training into our shops will enable students to become knowledge leaders when they head out onto worksite. This is exactly the type of enhanced learning that helps advance the skills that are needed in today’s construction industry.”

Perfect timing for learners

With an ultimate goal of designing high performance and high functioning homes, Kayti Mihalynuk is one of the carpentry foundation program students who had a chance to work on the window project with Bourget. Though an intense three days of learning and building, the Kaslo resident was encouraged by the possibilities.

“The science behind it makes sense, but the most complex part will be creating that wave of change,” said Mihalynuk. “It will increase the cost of building and that can seem hard to grasp in today’s times. But when you think long-term or the next generation, homes will be that much more sound and more valuable. It’s exciting and I hope it will continue to be taught in the future because it’s the way of the future.”

Mihalynuk started her trades training in Selkirk College’s fine woodworking program in 2017 and will complete the final level of her cabinetmaker Red Seal later this year in the Lower Mainland. With a four-year-old daughter at home, she decided to enhance her learning by also embarking on the carpentry trade so she can learn to build homes from the ground-up.

The window project element of the curriculum is just one small piece of the overall carpentry program training, but Mihalynuk appreciates the collaboration by all involved in the pilot program.

“It’s encouraging to see an energy provider like FortisBC supporting our province in moving towards higher energy efficiency,” she said. “I am very eager to get out there in the working world and when I do, I’m hopeful that whatever company I work with will have an open mind to programs like this. It seems like a big step, but it seems like the right step.”

Along with continuing to develop the training within its carpentry program, the college is currently working on developing training for contractors in the region through Community Education and Workplace Training programming.