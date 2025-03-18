KDFS applied for virtual meeting equipment grant to allow for more public participation

Photo: Flickr

The Kaslo District Forest Society (KDFS) has applied for a $500 grant to pay for new virtual meeting equipment.

According to a letter signed by KDFS president Chris Webster and other members, the funds will be put towards purchasing new recording equipment to make public participation more accessible.

“Community participation is an integral aspect of the KDFS, and this equipment will support participation from the village of Kaslo residents and improve the society’s transparency.”

The letter continued to explain that the KDFS plans to cover all costs that exceed the $500 limit and would seek alternative funding if declined.