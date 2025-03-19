Kaslo council receives supportive letter for rejecting RV campsite proposal

Photo: Google Maps Screenshot

Kaslo village council has received a letter of support for declining a proposal that sought to build an RV campground near the south side of the Kaslo River.

The proposal was brought to council in late 2023 by QP Developments and requested to purchase the land through a sale agreement with the intent to rezone five acres of village land to make way for an RV campsite.

"We don't have anything else to look at," said Kaslo Mayor Suzan Hewatt. "So we just received that correspondence and the council read it, but there was really no action for us to take."

In a letter addressed to council and village staff, Linda Lynch thanked the council for making a measured decision on behalf of the residents of Kaslo.

"This was a huge undertaking. Again, thank you. I am fully convinced you made the correct decision,” she wrote in the letter.

According to Lynch, the South Beach Working Group (SBWG) has offered to purchase the properties to gift back to the Village of Kaslo so that the land could become a park or conservancy area.

In a interview with Castanet, Mayor Suzan Hewatt expressed that the decision was complex and took some time and effort to fully assess.

“It's been a challenging process for the council… and we just want to make sure that we are following the correct process and giving due consideration to both sides.”

However, the council did not completely write off the RV’s implementation, rather rejecting the proposal in its current form. Hewatt said that the rejection was made in order to prompt the developer to come back with a revised proposal, which council expects to happen in the coming months.