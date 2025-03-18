Creston sees steady population growth, despite being below provincial average projections

Photo: Flickr

The Town of Creston’s population is currently on a steady incline, according to a March 6 Master Plan Draft Report.

According to the review conducted by Statistics Canada and the Creston Local Health Area (LHA), the town's population projections include a 24 per cent increase by 2046.This would bring the catchment area’s population to about 17,600.

Creston’s population growth in the last 10 years has been slightly slower than the provincial average of 5.2 per cent. The RDCK experienced seven per cent growth in the last decade, whereas the population of B.C. grew by 13.7 per cent over the same period.

The Town of Creston makes up 39 per cent of the total catchment area population, which includes: the Town of Creston, most of Regional District Central Kootenay electoral Area A, Area B and Area C.

According to Statistics Canada, the growth is in part due to in-migration from other provinces, individuals from other parts of the provinces, and immigration from other countries.

In 2021, the region saw an increase of 2,056 residents from other provinces alone. It appears that the Kootenay region has also attracted a younger demographic, as the majority of these new residents were reported to be 39 years old or younger.

However, the Kootenay region also holds a unique contrast of having the highest median age among B.C.’s economic regions.

A Sate of Basin Snapshot report shows that the region is getting older, with the average age of the residents in the Kootenay Development Region in 2023 being 45 years old, increasing from 40 in 2003.

The report is scheduled to be presented in more detail at a Town of Creston special committee meeting of the whole on March 18.