B Avenue in Kalso will be closed until further notice

Photo: Village of Kaslo

B Avenue between Cross Street and Sixth Street in Kaslo will be closed to traffic on March 18 due to water main work.

The Village of Kaslo has informed residents that there will be no interruption to water services, and garbage and recycling pick up will not be affected. However, water shut-offs may occur without notice if an emergency occurs.

The village did not specify when work is expected to be completed.

To stay up to date, visit the Village of Kaslo website or click here for more information.