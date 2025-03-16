Kootenay Columbia College class marks 100 per cent pass rate in traditional Chinese medicine acupuncture

Photo: Submitted The KCC graduate class.

It was a perfect ending.

All of Kootenay Columbia College’s traditional Chinese medicine graduates who took the Pan-Canadian exam achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

Kootenay Columbia College (KCC) revealed the success of its recent graduating class from the registered massage therapy and traditional Chinese medicine acupuncture programs.

“These graduates have not only achieved licensing and registration but have also excelled, ranking in the top percentiles of their certification exams,” said college president Keshav Singla.

Additionally, the registered massage therapy graduates performed above the provincial aggregate, achieving 100 per cent pass rates in two of their exams and 92 per cent in the third.

Preparing students for success has always been central to Kootenay Columbia College’s mission, said Singla.

“This year’s exceptional results highlight the dedication and collaborative efforts of the college’s administration, instructors, and leadership team. These achievements are a testament to the rigorous training, innovative curriculum, and unwavering support provided to students,” Singla explained.

The college’s move to its new campus brought an opportunity to enhance its curriculum delivery, fostering a learning environment designed to help students retain more knowledge and excel in licensing and registration exams.

Led by industry professionals with extensive hands-on experience, Kootenay Columbia College programs provide students with a blend of academic learning and real-world application, said Singla.

“Having our recently graduating class exceed provincial benchmarks for licensing is a proud moment for our college,” Singla pointed out. “This milestone reflects the commitment and expertise of our team at Kootenay Columbia College.”