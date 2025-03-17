Wildsight removes old barbed fences to protect wildlife

Photo: Wildsight Creston Valley

Old barbed wire fencing can be a serious hazard to wildlife, but the Wildsight Creston Valley branch is making a difference.

Volunteers are needed — at the corner of Mallory Road and Airport Road — to help remove old barbed wire in Creston on Tuesday, March 18

Debby Johnson with the Wildsight Creston Valley branch said that old and outdated barbed wire fencing poses a risk to wildlife such as deer, elk, and moose, leading them to be susceptible to injury or death.

“The reason that we’re doing this is that a lot of the fencing to keep wildlife out is outdated,” she said. “Animals can get entangled.”

Photo: Wildsight Creston Valley

She added that birds and other low-flying species are also at risk as they often don't have the ability to spot and see the thin wires.

Wildsight advocates for property owners to invest in wildlife-friendly fencing to help reduce the harm brought on by outdated barbed wire fencing.

Photo: Wildsight Creston Valley

These kinds of installations are highly visible, making it easier for animals to just crawl over them without injury without getting trapped within the confines.

Anyone interested in helping out or wanting more information can contact Debby Johnson at 250-428-6438. They can also email [email protected] or [email protected].

Johnson said that the dates will be subject to change depending on the weather.