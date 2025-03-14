Four fire protection departments receive boost from province for training, equipment

Photo: RDCK website

Over $700,000 is flowing into the region from the province for fire protection services equipment and training for volunteer and composite fire departments.

Through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF), the province is providing the money to benefit four fire departments in the Kootenay-Boundary that are wholly or partially staffed with volunteer firefighters.

The funding is expected to help build the capacity of volunteer and composite fire departments to prepare and respond to emergencies through the purchase of new or replacement equipment and the expansion of firefighter training. Composite fire departments are those that have a mix of paid staff and volunteers.

At the top of the local list is the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) which will receive $503,802 for equipment and training, to be used throughout the 16 separate fire protection services it coordinates.

Of these services, six are contracts with municipal fire departments and one is with a neighbouring regional district. The remaining 11 fire services have 17 fire halls. All RDCK fire departments are operated on a volunteer basis, 24-hours a day, 365-days a year.

“In addition to providing fire protection, RDCK firefighters are well known for their strong contribution to specialty services such as jaws of life extrication, first responder programs, confined space rescue, swift water and still water rescue,” noted the RDCK fire services website.

Just to the west, the Kootenay Boundary Regional District’s regional fire rescue (KBRFR) service will receive $134,955 for equipment, training and a live fire training facility upgrade.

KBRFR service is a full service department created in 1982 as a regional fire service with six fire stations. The six fire stations provide overlapping coverage for a large fire protection area protecting approximately 25,000 residents.

Also in the same announcement, the Nakusp fire department will be granted $40,000 for equipment upgrades, and Nelson’s Fire and Rescue Services will be receiving $39,864 for personal protective equipment and Fire Officer II training.