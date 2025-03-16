256426
Nelson  

Indiegnous RunWalkWheel program (IRWW) will use the couch to 5km model to help students with their fitness goals

Movement is medicine

A Selkirk College fitness initiative is encouraging students to get out and get active.

The Indiegnous RunWalkWheel program (IRWW) is designed to assist interested participants through their fitness journeys by preparing them for a five- or 10-kilometre run event.

The program follows the “couch-to-5-km model” coined by running enthusiast Josh Clark in the mid-1990s to provide new runners with a structured plan to help them reach their fitness goals while managing expectations.

Organizers have emphasized that the event is not just about physical fitness but also takes a holistic approach to wellness by weaving in techniques that can better the mind, body and spirit. In addition to a structured training routine, participants will also be provided with snacks and have the chance to win prizes.

The event is open to individuals of all experiences and abilities and will be held March 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Attendees will be at the Lakeside Park flagpole in Nelson.

Anyone interested in joining can contact Danica Weager at [email protected], or attend one of the scheduled sessions.

