Parents concerned over Kootenay childcare availability as ongoing challenges persist

The Kootenay region is already one of the most challenging places in the province to find childcare and childcare providers, but some community members have expressed that the situation is worse than ever.

“It’s almost impossible to find a daycare,” said Nelson resident Haley Mosedell in response to a community post about childcare services.

In November 2024, Community Futures East Kootenay teamed up with Selkirk Innovates to asses the needs of child care providers in the Kootenay region.

The report revealed that 30 per cent of the surveyed childcare providers said that they will not be financially stable in the future.

A December 2024 study conducted by the Town of Creston staff found that the Kootenay region has the lowest number of available childcare spaces in the province. With an estimated 22,000 children aged 12 years old and under in the region, there were only around 4,000 licensed childcare spots available,

The town has also changed zoning by-laws to allow for more childcare facilities in the area.

“If they’re under three, you might have some luck,” Mosedell added.

The shortages have placed a strain on both families and childcare providers. A lot of families are left with few options, while daycare centres also struggle with staffing shortages and financial constraints.

However, some local childcare services said that there has been a significant resource improvement in recent years. The Kootenay Kids Society (KKS) introduced a $10-a-day childcare program back in 2022 as part of the province's ChildCare BC initiative, which also capped full-time monthly enrolment fees at $200.

“We recognize the increasing demand for childcare services in the region and are committed to expanding access where possible,” said KKS executive director Alisha Stubbs.

The Society has collaborated with West Kootenay Child Care resource and referral team to implement more Child Care Referral Resources (CCRR), which assist parents in finding licensed or registered childcare options.

Stubbs added that these resources also provide training, networking opportunities for parents and childcare providers, and financial support for low-income families.

“We provide many free outreach programs at our 312 Silica St. location. Families can access parenting supports, drop-in playgroups, early learning resources, and community connections at no cost.”