Community members debate Spearhead proposal at final RDCK public hearing

Photo: Samantha Holomay

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) held the final public hearing discussing the Spearhead proposal on March 13. After this hearing, no further submissions or representations could be made to staff or elected officials.

Over 25 community members took turns voicing opinions on the proposed development that would allow for the expansion of Spearhead’s existing wood product manufacturing operations and introduce additional office spaces and a childcare centre.

During the hearing, many attendees supported the project, citing the potential for job creation and economic growth. They also highlighted the need for business innovation as some have suggested they move the expansion to another location.

"It's not in my backyard kind of stuff,” said Sandy Mitchell. “I've heard somebody say, 'Let's move it to Salmo.' Why are we trying to move it into somebody else's backyard? I think everybody needs to work together a bit. It's a world-class facility. It is a fantastic place for jobs, good paying jobs."

“I express the community is not just one localized area, but the entire regional district,” said Tyler Rice. “If they are moving to those alternative locations… like Castlegar, it's difficult to recruit staff to those areas because of the joys in which we all have in the Nelson area.”

“We don't have to lose out on the potential to invent new things that can save us from an even bigger problem,” said Crescent Beach resident Austin Hawkins.

Other community members raised concerns about environmental impacts, water usage, industrial development and the implementation of a biomass heater.

“I've lived in Crescent Beach for over 50 years ... the majority of these families chose to live on the North Shore because of its rural character ... this is in stark contrast to the industrial development,” said Linda Blair.

“My primary concern is the impact this project will have on our 'airshed,' specifically regarding that Spearhead has planned to burn waste wood chips or shavings for heat generation,” said Terry Lowry.

“They must not allow any compromise on drinking water safety,” said Mariette St-Germain. “The RDCK must protect the well-being of the community.”

Spearhead representatives Josh and Ben Hall addressed some of the concerns that were mentioned.

“It's not in our interest to pollute for an abundance of reasons,” said Ben Hall. "Water is a real concern, and we genuinely want to do everything in our power to make sure that we do right by the neighbours.”

He added that to address water contamination concerns, the company would commit to installing a monitoring well to ensure groundwater quality remains unaffected.

“These points, they're very important. We need to work together. We need to be a community working together. I think if we can do that effectively, this story about how the RDCK and the Nelson community have a very innovative solution to working together is something that we can be collectively proud of,” said Josh Hall.

The proposal has caused some residents to form an advocacy group, while others are pushing for modifications to the proposal rather than an outright rejection.

The RDCK will now review the feedback and is scheduled to decide on how they will proceed next month.

“So we're slated, tentatively, to have this considered at the April 17 board meeting,” said RDCK Area B director Roger Tierney.

The April meeting will determine whether there will be a third reading, be postponed to allow for further information gathering, or be rejected in its entirety.