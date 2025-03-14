Intro to living mindfully talk upcoming at Nelson Library

Photo: Submitted

Modern life can be overwhelming.

How do we approach our busy days mindfully instead of with just a full mind? That very question is the topic of the “Intro to Living Mindfully” talk happening at the Nelson Library on Saturday, March 15, 7 p.m.

During the event, attendees will explore how adopting a healthy daily routine based on ancient Ayurvedic wisdom can reduce stress, improve productivity, and enhance long-term well-being. If you are a student or live with a student, this session may be of particular interest as a way to prepare for all the milestones and stresses that come with the end of the school year.

Studies show that, whether we realize it or not, our daily habits and routines deeply impact how we feel, how well we perform, and our overall happiness and this talk will explore how we can tweak those daily habits for our benefit.

Ayurveda, a 5,000-year-old medical system from India, offers simple yet powerful practices that, when implemented consistently, support a balanced and healthy life. The talk will cover how daily habits can be tweaked to change the way we feel.

The introduction will be taught by Jordann who is an Ayurvedic practitioner, psychotherapist, and yoga teacher. She is also the founder of East and West Integrative Wellness and her approach blends Western therapeutic practices with the healing wisdom of Ayurveda and yoga.

“Ayurveda and yoga have supported me and my clients to live not only more consciously, but also with greater ease and joy,” she said. “Right now, more than ever, connecting with the natural rhythms of nature is so important to our individual and collective healing.

“I hope that this workshop inspires people to connect more intimately with themselves and the natural world, so they can find balance and harmony by nourishing themselves with wholesome foods, a good night's rest, movement, fresh air, and calming activities to soothe the mind, body, and nervous system,” she added.