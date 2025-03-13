Highway from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass subject to winter storm warning

Photo: DriveBC website screenshot Highway 3, Paulson Summit.

Winter isn’t letting go of its icy grip too soon.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected today — from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 — as a winter storm warning is issued by Environment Canada.

“A low pressure system forecast to track across the southeastern B.C. interior will bring significant snowfall to high elevations of Highway 3, bringing total snowfall accumulations up to 25 centimetres by the end of the day,” the warning read.

Flurry activity may continue into the evening.

It is expected that the rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations, while visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” Environment Canada warned. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

The heavy snow might not be a one-day affair. According to meteorologist Chris Tomer, he is predicting four days of heavy white stuff in the region.

“Expect heavy snow accumulation at Interior British Columbia ski resorts 3/13 and heavy 3/15-3/16,” he wrote on Wednesday. “Total accumulation of one to two feet at Revelstoke, Kicking Horse, Fernie and Red Mountain.”

Add in Whitewater and every other backcountry slope in between.