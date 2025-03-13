Next phase of recreation campus project reveals survey results

Photo: Contributed

The second recreation invasion will take place later this month in Nelson.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) and the City of Nelson are coming back — on March 25 and March 27 — to residents in Nelson and electoral areas E and F in phase three to share information collected from the Community Recreation Campus resident and group surveys.

“We are now asking the public to join us at a community meeting to learn about what we heard in the survey and share their feedback on the results,” noted a press release from the RDCK on Wednesday.

Photo: Contributed

The regional district and the city have partnered on the project, the ‘Community Recreation Campus,’ to seek information about if the current recreation amenities offered at the campus still meet community needs.

The community recreation campus includes the Nelson and District Community Complex (pool, fitness centre and arena), Civic Centre and arena, curling rink, indoor soccer facility and the vacant lots at the corner of Cedar and Front streets.

The information gathered will be used as input towards facility planning.

“The community recreation campus is an important regional hub for indoor recreation for residents in the Nelson and the district area,” a website on the process contended. “Yet, there is not a collective vision, between the RDCK and City of Nelson, for the community recreation campus. With the aging of the facilities on the community recreation campus, the RDCK and City of Nelson need the community's input on the best recreational uses for current and future facilities.”

Through the survey, the regional district and the city hope to understand the current utilization of the existing facilities and amenities, thereby developing a shared vision for the campus by identifying the recreation activities that could be accommodated on the campus.

The final report will allow the RDCK and the city to “understand your willingness to support any increase in taxation to provide facilities and amenities on the recreation campus,” the website contended.