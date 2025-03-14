East Shore community members plan meeting to discuss next steps amid ongoing Kootenay Lake Ferry strike

Photo: Kootenay Lake Chamber of Commerce

East Shore community members have organized a meeting at the Kootenay Bay ferry landing on March 16 at 1 p.m to discuss the ongoing impacts and to draw more attention to the ongoing Kootenay Lake Ferry strike.

"Save the date," local organizer Megan Rokeby-Thomas wrote on a Facebook community page set up to help keep residents informed about cancelled sailings.

Residents of the impacted communities have shared that reduced ferry services have damaged their mental health as access to health care has remained limited due to the reduction in sailings.

In a statement released on March 12, Western Pacific Marine (WMP) said they will remain committed to fair negotiations and a sustainable future for ferry operations in the Kootenay region.

“However, despite months of bargaining, the BCGEU has continuously stalled progress through obstructionist tactics, delaying the process to maximize leverage ahead of the peak summer season when the ferry service is most critical to the regional economy.”

However, the BCGEU have accused WMP of exhibiting the same tactics they have been accused of, citing their statements as "insulting."

“WPM's latest offer and the manner in which it was delivered is a flat-out insult to ferry workers and the Kootenay community they serve. To engage in months of bargaining, through job action and multiple Labour Board hearings, only to drastically change their position at the final hour shows that WPM never cared for anything other than their short-term profits," said Paul Finch, president of the BCGEU, in a March 11 news release.