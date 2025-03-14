253602
Discover the intricacies of weaving through this hands-on workshop

Crafts you can't be-weave

This April, Kootenay Crafted Artisan Shop in Balour is offering a series of hands-on weaving workshops.

Classes are open to individuals of all skill levels, and participants will have three sessions to choose from:

  • Introduction to Weaving: A one-day beginner workshop to create a scarf;
  • Colour and Weave: An advanced beginner class focused on creating a table runner; and
  • Interlocked: An intermediate session exploring clasped the intricacies of weft weaving.

Each workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $100 to participate.

Spots are limited, and anyone interested can message the Sheleigh Peers Fibre Art or the Kootenay Crafted Artisan Shop on Facebook to register.

