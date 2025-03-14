Salmo's fire department is below budget, but it's for a good reason

Photo: Village of Salmo

The Village of Salmo's fire service revenue was lower than initial projections for the 2024 fiscal budget year.

During a Salmo village council meeting on March 11, councillors noted fire department budget estimated revenues of up to $98,500. Despite this, the actual amount received was $71,000.

The lower revenue was attributed to reduced operational costs including fuel, maintenance and equipment replacements and repairs as well as a warmer winter season, which led to fewer expenses.

Provincial grants also had an impact.

In November 2024, the department received a $29,324.43 grant from the provincial government to put toward new equipment.

The funding was part of a B.C. wide initiative set up to enhance the effectiveness of rural volunteer fire departments. This came after a significant fire that damaged the historic Salmo Hotel which the department tackled with assistance from the Ymir Fire Department.

As a response, Salmo council has adjusted the 2025 projection to $73,000 to account for a small inflation increase.