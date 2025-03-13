Former Nelson clubhouse is put up for sale after Interior Health halts supervised inhalation site plans

Photo: Samantha Holomay

The building that Interior Health (IH) proposed for a supervised inhalation site, and was formerly home to the Nelson Friendship Clubhouse, is up for sale.

The 2,475 square foot home located at 818 Vernon Street in Nelson is being sold as a commercial office space at the price tag of $699,900.

In May 2023, IH proposed a supervised inhalation site to offer a safe location for substance use, seeking to reduce the growing number of toxic drug deaths in the province.

The plan faced some opposition from community members and neighbouring businesses who were concerned about the site's location and its proximity to schools.

The implementation was delayed, and as of January 2025, IH confirmed that the supervised ventilation site is no longer planned.

The building also previously housed the Nelson Friendship Outreach Clubhouse that provided resources for individuals struggling with mental health and substance addiction issues. The site shut its doors in the summer of 2023.