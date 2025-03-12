Upgraded playground coming to Valley Community Services in Creston

Photo: Creative Commons Fir0002

It was no gamble to create a safe playground for children in Creston out of a Community Gaming Grants program grant.

The Valley Community Services Society in Creston is receiving $60,000 to help create a playground for young children.

B.C. NDP MLA Brittny Anderson said people living in Creston will benefit from funding for the capital project.

“Valley Community Services is an important resource for people in Creston and I'm very grateful of the work they do to support the community,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Kootenay-Central, in a press release.

“Now, more children and families will be able to enjoy a new, safer playground while they access the services they rely on.”

Across B.C., 54 capital projects are receiving a total of $5 million through the Community Gaming Grants program. The grants allow non-profit organizations to acquire essential equipment or undertake renovations, like the society in Creston.

Community Gaming Grants also fund projects and initiatives in the arts and culture, sports, human and social services, public safety and environmental conservation sectors, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools. The program distributes up to $140 million each year.