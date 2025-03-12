Police contend with multiple calls for service originating from teenager’s actions

Photo: Contributed

Ponyboy did not stay gold this week as Nelson Police Department officers responded to several calls for service this week involving groups of teenagers.

“While we like seeing youth taking time away from their phones, crime is not the right hobby to take up,” said special Const. Silk Edwards in a press release.

The calls ranged from spray-painting buildings to breaking into construction sites, trying car doors at night, and stealing from vehicles. Witnesses and CCTV footage confirmed that the offenders were teenagers, Const. Edwards said.

“It is unknown if the incidents are related or if there are multiple groups of individuals involved,” she said.

Two of the youths involved have been identified by police. Follow up actions were taken to address their behaviour.

“These types of calls take up police time and cause damages to members of the community,” said Const. Edwards. “We don’t want to be charging youth offenders but the behaviour is unacceptable.”

The Nelson Police Department asks that members of the community, and parents in particular, be on the lookout for these types of incidents. To report mischief, call the non-emergency police line at 250-354-3919.

Calls for service

Members of the Nelson Police Department responded to 124 calls for service in Nelson during the reporting period of March 2-8.