Internet data breach leads to fraudulent credit card and $30,000 worth of charges

An internet data breach allegedly led to an instance of identity fraud for one Nelson woman.

The Nelson Police Department was contacted this week by a resident who had been the victim of identity fraud, likely resulting from an internet data breach.

“Online scams and identity theft are among the most common crimes in Canada. Learning about the methods scammers use is the best way to protect yourself,” said special Const. Silk Edwards in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

The victim previously worked for an agency that suffered a major data breach. In August 2024, a credit card was taken out in her name without her knowledge. Over three weeks, nearly $30,000 worth of charges were incurred on the card.

The victim only became aware of the fraud on March 7, when she was contacted by a collection agency, said Const. Edwards.

Police directed the victim to report the fraud to the bank’s internal investigation department and the Canada Revenue Agency. They also advised setting up an online credit monitoring account with TransUnion or Equifax to ensure that her information had not been fraudulently used elsewhere.