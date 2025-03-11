Late February precipitation helps West Kootenay snowpack percentage edge upward

Photo: Contributed

A late burst of precipitation in February has the region pulling out of its tailspin into drought and instead nudging the needle north on the level of the snowpack in the mountains of the West Kootenay.

According to the latest figures from the “Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin” — released Tuesday by the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship — the West Kootenay snowpack rose by four per cent to 80 on March 1, compared to one month ago.

A series of Pacific frontal systems impacted the West Kootenay and the province in the final week of the month, increasing precipitation totals to near normal.

February temperatures were below normal across the region and British Columbia, averaging -1.5 C to -6 C below normal for the entire month. Precipitation was generally well below normal for most of February due to the cold but relatively stable weather conditions.

“Weather during the first week of March was generally benign with slightly above normal temperatures and dry conditions,” noted the bulletin.

But an atmospheric river over the weekend of March 7-9 brought large amounts of mountain snowpack to much of the region, with a weather forecast showing potential for additional precipitation over the next five days.

Snow accumulation was extremely low the first half of February in the region due to prolonged dry weather conditions.

“With another four to eight weeks remaining in the snow accumulation season, changes can still occur in the overall snowpack and seasonal outlook, although a below normal snowpack year is becoming increasingly likely,” the report stated.

Across the province the snowpack is below normal, averaging 73 per cent of normal, remaining similar to the 72 per cent on Feb 1. The snowpack is higher than one year ago when the B.C. average was 66 per cent of normal.

Freshet forecast

Due to lower snow conditions, below normal freshet flood hazard is expected this season.

Low snowpack and seasonal runoff forecasts combined with warm seasonal weather forecasts and lingering impacts from on-going drought are pointing towards elevated drought hazards for this upcoming spring and summer.

By early March, approximately 80 per cent of the annual snowpack typically accumulates.

There are still four to eight weeks left in the snow accumulation season. While conditions may change slightly over this period, current trends in low snowpack are expected to persist.

If near normal snowpack level persists in the West Kootenay, a correspondingly typical degree of seasonal flood hazard is anticipated.

“It is important to note that flood hazard associated with extreme rainfall and rain-on-snow during the freshet period remains a hazard regardless of snowpack levels,” the report explained.