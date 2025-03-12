Selkirk college students extend gratitude to scholarship donors for educational support

Photo: Selkirk College

The generosity of Selkirk College donors has been changing students' lives by helping assist their journey towards rewarding career opportunities.

The educational foundation awarded 287 scholarships to 243 students and 719 bursaries to 235 students. The total amount provided to learners across all programs amounted to $775,000.

During the annual Donor Tea event held last month at the college's Tenth Street Campus in Nelson, students, donors, and college staff gathered to celebrate the power of education.

Students shared their stories and documented the impact that scholarships and bursaries have had on their educational practices.

Nelson local Farrah Marzicola expressed how bursaries have alleviated some of the pressure that comes along with being a full-time first-year student.

“I have always loved learning and am very grateful for the assistance that has been provided me," she said.

Marzicola is taking the Forest Technology Program at the Castlegar campus.

Second-year Contemporary Music and Technology student Amelie Hebert-Chaput emphasized the importance of donors' contributions to education.

“I am truly touched that we can benefit from your philanthropy, your values and from what you think is important for future generations. This enables us to study, work hard and give back to the community, too. With such generosity, we get more learning opportunities."

Photo: Selkirk College Donor and Selkirk College alumnus Bruce Boxall (middle) provides scholarships and bursaries across several schools including the Hairdressing Program, SROAM Program, trades programs and the music program. Boxall is seen here with with some of the recipients of his generous giving.

A second-year student in the Rural Pre-Medicine program, Grace Cline, received the Ann and Peter Wood Biology Scholarship.

Cline told attendees that her father passed away when she was 16, which had an impact on her studies.

“There are many things in my life that inspire me to pursue this pathway,” said Cline. “The most influential being my incredibly driven mom who has worked so hard to get me where I am today. Her actions have taught me how to stay determined, ambitious and most importantly, patient because goals like mine don’t always have a linear pathway.”

Scholarships can do more than ease financial burdens— they empower students to focus on their futures while strengthening colleges and communities to continue to pursue higher education for generations to come.