Eight Columbia Basin projects to enhance biodiversity, restore ecosystems

Photo: Submitted Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation of Canada will restore 200 hectares of whitebark pine around Arrow Lakes and Slocan Lake with support from Columbia Basin Trust.

Healthy ecosystems are essential for sustaining biodiversity and community well-being.

To support this, Columbia Basin Trust is providing over $3.3 million for eight projects in the Basin that will restore habitats and strengthen ecosystem resilience across the region.

These projects reflect the commitment of Basin communities and organizations to restoring and enhancing local ecosystems,” said Johnny Strilaeff, president and chief executive officer, Columbia Basin Trust. “By working together, we are not only protecting biodiversity but also ensuring that future generations benefit from healthy, resilient landscapes.”

Through its Ecosystem Enhancement Program, the Trust is investing over $3.2 million in six large-scale, multi-year projects, including the whitebark pine surrounding the Arrow Lakes and Slocan Lake.

Whitebark pine stands have a vital, symbiotic relationship with the entire environment. Even so, the species is under threat on a variety of fronts. Pathogens in the form of a fungal disease known as white pine blister rust is a main culprit.

Pine beetle outbreaks, increased competition from shade-loving trees cause by fire suppression and the ultimate effects of climate change are all leading causes that have pushed the species to the brink; the pines are now classified as an endangered species under the federal Species at Risk Act.

This spring, Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation of Canada will begin cone collection and the extraction of 300,000 seeds from 100 healthy trees. In early 2026, these seeds will transform into 150,000 seedlings.

The plan then is to plant 50,000 seedlings per year between 2027 and 2029 to restore 200 hectares of high elevation ecosystems surrounding Arrow Lakes and Slocan Lake.

“As an organization, our mission is devoted to the conservation and stewardship of whitebark pine ecosystems through partnerships, science-based active management restoration, research and education,” said project lead Adrian Leslie. “This project highlights our mission and will contribute to the recovery of the species at a local level.”

In addition to the six projects, the Trust is supporting two smaller-scale, shorter-term projects with $97,000. These initiatives also play an important role in taking immediate on-the-ground action to improve local ecosystems.

Since launching the program in 2017, the Trust has committed nearly $20 million to 37 initiatives. See all projects at ourtrust.org/eep.