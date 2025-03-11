Nelson snowboarder joins Natural Selection Tour in Revelstoke as wildcard participant

Photo: Natural Selection Tour

Nelson’s own Estelle Pensiero has secured a wildcard spot at the 2025 Natural Selection Tour competition in Revelstoke.

Pensiero will join four other Canadians in the competitions set to take place between March 10-17.

She placed second at the Research and Development all-women backcountry freestyle event in both 2024 and 2025. She will be replacing the injured 2024 champion Marion Haerty at the Revelstoke competition.

The stage will be prepped for an epic “snow-down” as the world's top riders prepare to drop in and give it their all.