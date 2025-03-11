Creston council weighs farmer's market fees after site redevelopment

Photo: Flickr

The Town of Creston is considering whether to continue offering the Creston Valley Farmer's Market a $1 annual licence of occupation or to introduce a high fee to help cover operational costs.

“This report is just to see where council is at,” said Joel Comer, manager of community planning and development for the Town of Creston.

“It’s whether they want to continue to offer to next to nothing recognizing the contributions that the market makes to the local area, or whether they want to try and get cost recovery out of it.”

Fee increases could fund expanded electrical systems and additional garbage pickup, expanded electrical systems for vendor booths, and washroom and building maintenance costs.

Comer explained that if the council were to go with the cost recovery option, the fees would also go towards the electrical system and crews handling garbage collection after hours.

He also praised the increase in vendors over recent years.

“It feels like it's steadily growing," he said. "The quality of vendors is growing year to year.”

In 2021 and 2022, the Town of Creston received funding from Columbia Basin Trust to develop the farmers market site that was previously an underdeveloped brownfield. During redevelopment, the market then temporarily moved to Millennium Park for two years and will return in 2024.

Now the council has to decide whether to approve the annual licence fee. The next village of Creston council meeting is scheduled for March. 25.