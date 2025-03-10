City of Nelson to conduct wildfire mitigation work near Selkirk College Silver King campus

Photo: Submitted A worker burning piles to remove fuels that would otherwise contribute to wildfire hazard during a similar treatment on another area in Nelson last fall.

A little spring cleaning is taking place in the forest around Nelson.

This spring, around 3.4 hectares of forest near the Selkirk College Silver King campus will be subject to a wildfire fuel cleansing, an effort to reduce the risk of a wildfire blazing its way through the neighbourhood of Rosemont.

“Wildfire mitigation projects like this help reduce the potential for intense wildfires, while making it safer and more efficient for suppression crews to respond to any fires that do start,” noted Nelson Fire and Rescue Services chief Jeff Hebert in a press release from the city.

Once the saws are oiled and work gets underway, people will remove small coniferous trees and lower branches — called “ladder fuels” — from trees, helping prevent fire from climbing into the canopy where it can gain intensity and be driven from tree-to-tree by the wind.

As well, dead branches and dry woody debris on the forest floor will be removed so that fire cannot spread as easily on the surface and has less potential to ignite trees.

“Although some small trees will be removed, the vast majority of trees will be kept in order to shade the forest floor,” the city said in a statement on the project. “This shaded fuel break slows regrowth, which is important as young trees are a potent fuel source for wildfire.”

Deciduous leafy trees, which hold moisture and are naturally less flammable, will be left as they provide natural fuel breaks.

In areas close to homes, the cut-up material will be chipped and hauled off-site. In other areas, pile burning will be conducted under smoke management guidelines in order to reduce any potential impacts to nearby residents.

Nelson’s location and surrounding forested areas make proactive wildfire mitigation essential, said Hebert, with fuel treatments reducing the number and size of areas where wildfire can take hold and build intensity.

“A treated forest is much safer to fight a wildfire in. Fire crews can work more effectively, suppression efforts are quicker, and the risk to surrounding homes is greatly reduced,” he said. “Ultimately, this helps protect nearby homes, infrastructure, and the community as a whole.”

And one of the best parts of the project is that it is delivered at no cost to municipal coffers — but indirectly paid through provincial taxation — as the project is fully grant-funded through the provincial Community Resiliency Investment (CRI) program.

Photo: Submitted A worker removing ladder fuels from a tree as part of another risk reduction treatment in Nelson last year.

Be smart around the house

This project is part of the City of Nelson’s larger wildfire mitigation strategy, which includes free FireSmart home assessments and rebate programs to help residents reduce fire risks around their properties.

Nelson’s FireSmart program also includes public education initiatives to increase awareness and preparedness. As well, Nelson Fire and Rescue Services collaborates and trains with other agencies to build wildfire response capacity across jurisdictional boundaries.