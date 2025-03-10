City puts draft document online for public viewing, survey in limited window

Photo: Contributed

Ask and you shall receive.

The city asked the question of what the priorities were as it related to the latest draft budget, and it received 113 responses to the process — nearly double of last year (60) — and over 450 online views.

The preliminary budget was open for public feedback from Feb. 19 to March 1. Prior to this, open budget meetings were held from October 2024 to February 2025, covering water and wastewater (Oct. 11), Nelson Hydro (Oct. 25), resource recovery (Nov. 28) and water and wastewater bylaws and police board (Dec. 6). As well, there were four meetings on the general operating budget.

Although it was a significant increase in feedback this year, said city financial officer Aimee Mooney, it only reflected the views of the people who filled out the survey. And what those views reflected was a strong sense of support for police and fire services.

The question was asked, “To create safer neighborhoods, we are increasing the budget for police to accommodate additional police officers and modernizing the 911 service by upgrading to Next Generation 911. An average score of 6.19 (out of 10) was given on the question, with 10 being strongly agree and one was strongly disagree.

On fire services, the city is planning on increasing funding for the fire department to ensure adequate firefighter deployment and to plan for a new firehall, and an average of 8.41 (on a scale out of 10) was given to strongly support increased funding for fire protection.

“It was the most strongly agreed upon question,” said Mooney.

An average score of 6.31 was given to the idea of adding a Sunday opening to the operations of the Nelson Public Library — thus increasing funding to library services.

An increase in funding for city parks rated an average of 6.55 — to support ongoing maintenance and allow for annual upgrades to parks public washrooms — while increasing funding for transportation clocked in at 5.96.

Transportation projects would include ongoing road and sidewalk replacement, increasing investment in active transportation infrastructure and completion of the Victoria Street transit exchange.

There was a score of 6.33 for the support of increased funding for city buildings and infrastructure, with more funding going toward large capital projects.

“We are increasing funding for infrastructure with an additional $100,000 annual investment in our reserves,” read the survey question. “Additionally, to lower delivery costs for capital projects and negotiate for stronger bids, we are adding a capital projects coordinator and a half-time position for the purchasing department.”

The online feedback provided the best opportunity for people to comment on the budget and allow them to view the document on their own time, instead of scheduling a meeting or open house, said city chief administrative officer Kevin Cormack, a move which has drawn few people in the past.

“There has been more talk about doing this work at the front end, where before you go into budget (talks) you get a sense of where people see how we are doing or not doing and where we should be spending more funds or spending less funds,” he said.

Late summer or early fall would be the best time to check in, added Chris Jury, city chief financial officer.