Proposed Spearhead development and rezone on North Shore will have public hearing

Photo: Spearhead

The Kootenay region is a desirable place to work, live and play in. However, like many rural areas, managing growth and change while balancing the community's needs requires collaboration.

Spearhead, a digital fabrication, design for manufacturing and assembly company based in Nelson, is proposing an expansion of their existing facility near Crescent Beach on the North Shore — just west of Kokanee Creek Provincial Park — that would mark an important next chapter for the business.

The company applied to the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) to rezone three lots adjacent to its existing facility, which they have operated since 1998. However, that proposal for change has sparked conversations on both sides of the ledger within the community.

Those conversations will be heard on Thursday, March 13 when the RDCK will host a public hearing, with residents having the opportunity to provide input.

The expansion plans include a single-storey workshop and a three-storey office building that will also house a childcare facility. Phase one of the proposal involves amalgamating the three existing lots and constructing the workshop. The second phase will focus on building the office and childcare space slated to be located on the west side of the building.

Photo: RDCK

Founded in 1990 and led by local family members Ted, Ben and Josh Hall, the company specializes in designing and fabricating complex architectural projects.

“We are a small company (within our industry),” said Josh Hall, adding that a proposed expansion would enable the company to laminate their own specialized glulam (glue laminated timber), which could strengthen their position as leaders in the advanced timber structure landscape.

He continued to explain that the company hoped to contribute more zealously to what he described as an important typology.

Hemsworth Architecture, a renowned B.C.-based firm designed the building alongside Studio 9, a Nelson-based architecture and planning company.

The proposal aims to utilize these lots for Comprehensive Development (CD).

Photo: RDCK

This zoning change would allow the expansion of their existing wood product manufacturing operations and introduce additional office spaces and a childcare centre

The existing site that Spearhead currently operates on is classified under Light Industrial Zoning (M1).

“The reason that we're going for CD is twofold,” said Ben Hall.

He explained that the CD title will allow the company to integrate multiple uses on the site (childcare facility and the manufacturing site). It would also limit the future use of the potential site.

Hall said that this was done to ensure transparency and to protect the community’s interests.

The requested development’s land uses proposed by the company include:

commercial workshops;

machine shops; and

construction, sales, repair and storage of prefabricated buildings, and wood product manufacturing.

Additional uses would also include the operation of the office and the daycare centre. While the 12-spot childcare facility would only be available to Spearhead employees, Josh Hall added that it would reduce the demand on existing local childcare facilities.

“This is crucial in addressing the challenges surrounding childcare access in the Nelson area, which is a major issue we’re currently facing,” he said.

Moving forward

“We didn’t sit down and say what’s next for the company,” said Josh Hall, adding that the company's expansion would address a need while also ensuring it stays competitive in the industry to continue to operate a successful business in Nelson for generations to come.

The specific comprehensive development will also restrict other industrial activities, which Ben Hall said was put in place to address community concerns surrounding the potential impacts of industrial expansion.

In addition to the childcare facility, the proposed expansion will feature enhanced fabrication and production capabilities.

By sourcing raw lumber directly from local forestry groups such as the Harrop-Procter Community Forest, Spearhead aims to utilize and commemorate progressive and sustainable forestry models while prioritizing selective harvesting and utilizing hyper-local supply chains.

According to Spearhead and other supporters of the expansion, this would elevate value-added manufacturing to a level that the province has never seen before—while keeping the investment in Nelson.

Reaction on expansion varies

Community feedback surrounding the rezoning proposal has included discussions on the implications of water pollutants and the biomass heating technology that the company is considering.

Active Earth Engineering Ltd. conducted a groundwater impact assessment that was published on Jan. 29. According to the report, excavation needed to expand into the site's bedrock is unlikely to cause significant water flow issues.

A septic investigation report conducted by Interior Health (IH) found that the project's sewer system is expected to comply with provincial regulations. While the current proposal has minimal risks, IH suggested continued monitoring and safety measures to maintain and protect both the groundwater and public health.

But some community members raised questions about the potential implementation of the biomass boiler.

“I'm concerned about the biomass high efficiency boiler. Is there any government funding for the project and specifically for the biomass boiler?” said Terry Lowry during a previous RDCK public hearing.

Biomass boilers burn materials, such as wood, to create heat. However, loading methods can vary depending on the boiler and wood fuel types. They are categorized as a renewable energy source that are typically more environmentally-friendly than traditional fossil fuel boilers.

As the conversation surrounding this topic unfolded, Ben Hall said that geothermal heating is not an option for a project of this scale. Adding that the primary options are natural gas and biomass.

“While there are higher costs associated with biomass (technology),” he said. “We see long-term benefits in pursuing this approach.”

He added that using this method would significantly reduce the environmental impacts associated with alternative sources of heat such as natural gas.

Traffic and noise concerns abound

Additionally, residents have voiced concerns about increased truck traffic in the area due to the expansion.

“That's a lot of trucks; that's a lot of back and forth,” said Mike Siegenford. “For me, this community is an extension to what is basically Gluten Park, as well as a residential neighbourhood that's considered rural."

However, Ben Hall clarified that the expansion will only lead to a modest increase in trucking traffic due to the facility not producing materials at high volumes. He said that they anticipate an increase of up to three trucks per week.

The multi-generation company hopes to answer residents' questions on March 13 at the public hearing and provide reassurance about the scale of the expansion’s impact on the local roads.

Another point of concern for some community members relates to potential noise disturbances during the construction and operation of the new facilities.

“We would have to deal with industrial noises from saws, cars coming and going, trucks idling all night, backup beepers, and most of all the dust collectors,” said Peggy Hinnit.

There's gonna be some noise stuff. That's how it goes,” said Greg Johnson. “I'm not totally against that whole concept. It's just that you're doing it in a residential neighbourhood, my neighbourhood.”

Ben Hall explained that the company has involved third-party evaluators to adhere to guidelines set by Health Canada and RDCK noise bylaws to maintain the suitable decibel limits for the proximity to residential properties.

“We’ve set our noise limits based on professional assessments,” he said. “Our goal is to ensure we are good neighbours in the community.”

Being a good neighbour the bottom line

Amidst the various discussions and concerns surrounding the project, the Halls said that they are committed to fostering positive relationships within the community.

“This expansion is about long-term stability for both the company and the local community,” said Ted Hall.

In conjunction with some concerns raised, some community members have voiced support, citing the expansion as a step positive forward in enhancing Nelson’s innovative reputation.

“Spearhead's commitment to thoughtful planning and sustainability embodies these principals and serves as an inspiring example for the next generation,” wrote representatives from the Nelson Waldorf School.

"This operation will bring value added forestry to a level I have not seen in our province,” said Nelson resident Kelly Robertson. “To potentially have this within our electoral area is truly an amazing opportunity.”

Josh Hall also added that the company hopes to contribute to the local economy while addressing critical community needs, such as childcare and sustainable practices.

“I think it once again speaks to this place,” he said, adding that he believes that both Nelson and Spearhead are unique.

He said that the company seeks to honour that through the construction of architecturally-compelling buildings.

“We want to celebrate that.”