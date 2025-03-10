Male on skateboard collides with rear driver’s side of vehicle

Photo: Contributed

A skateboarder allegedly ran a red light and clipped into the back of a vehicle on Sunday afternoon, sustaining significant injuries.

On Sunday, March 9 at approximately 2:45 p.m., the Nelson Police Department (NPD), along with Emergency Health Services and Nelson Fire and Rescue, responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Front Street and Hall Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a male pedestrian on the ground, receiving immediate assistance from several bystanders. Among them were an off-duty doctor, a nurse and the assistant chief of Balfour Harrop Fire Rescue. Additionally, another member of the public assisted with traffic control.

“Preliminary reports and witness statements indicate that the male was traveling northbound down Hall Street on a skateboard and entered the intersection against a red light,” said NPD Cpl. Dan Van Huis in a press release.

At the same time, a vehicle traveling westbound on Front Street with a green light entered the intersection.

“The pedestrian collided with the rear driver’s side of the vehicle,” said Cpl. Van Huis.

The male was transported to Kootenay Lake Hospital (KLH) with significant injuries.

“The Nelson Police Department wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to all those who stepped in to render aid, manage traffic, and provide witness statements,” said Cpl. Van Huis. “The immediate response and willingness of civilians to assist were invaluable.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident and would like support from NPD Victim Services is encouraged to call 250-505-5657.