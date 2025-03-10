Nelson's United Church welcomes new minister Rev. Frederick Thondhlana

Photo: Nelson United Church



The Nelson United Church will be holding a covenanting service on March 16 at 2 p.m. to formally welcome the organization's new minister.

Rev. Frederick Thondhlana, who assumed his role on Jan. 1, arrived in Nelson with his wife and daughter from Zimbabwe in late December.

The upcoming service will mark his covenant with both the Nelson Pastoral Charge and the Pacific Mountain Region as part of the United Church of Canada.

There will be a period for refreshments and a musical introduction following the ceremony.

Anyone interested in joining other community members in welcoming Nelson’s newest minister can visit the Nelson United Church located at 602 Silica St.

For more information, contact 250-352-2822 or email [email protected]