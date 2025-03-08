Academy PM teachers and students win Bravo! Coup de Coeur Award

Photo: Submitted The Academy PM team.

The Academy PM team at earned a Bravo! Coup de Coeur Award from the Canadian Association for Communicators in Education/L'association canadienne des agents de communication en éducation (CACE/ACACÉ) for their Future Ready: Student Leadership Conference 2023-2024 video.

“The Coup de Coeur is a noteworthy standalone communications product,” noted a press release from School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake).

On Feb. 26, calendars finally aligned for presenting the award in person to teachers Mr. Leeming and Mr. Schindel and all the students involved in creating the video.

“Everyone was excited to see their work celebrated by a national level communications organization,” the SD8 statement read.

Academy PM has been instrumental in supporting SD8 to showcase great work across the district by producing videos including shooting b-roll, videoing interviews, editing footage and adding audio to create excellent video stories about SD8.

Academy PM is a specialized first of its kind, high school program at Mt. Sentinel Secondary School which offers students opportunities to work in project-based cross curricular learning environments with the goal of preparing them for a career in the world of media production and design.