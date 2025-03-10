This webinar will help businesses navigate economic uncertainty brought on by U.S. tariffs

Photo: Samantha Holomay

The uncertainty surrounding trade tariffs has left many Canadian businesses in limbo, but local economic development organizations are stepping up to help.

Community Futures Central Kootenay and export advisors for the Kootenay Boundary region are offering support and guidance for Kootenay businesses through online and in-person seminars.

Michael Hoher is an advisor for the Export Navigator Program in B.C. He has analyzed specific trade policies and will be providing strategies for navigating the disruptions to help businesses understand tariff impacts.

“What I'm trying to accomplish is to, number one, inform companies of the latest and greatest of what is going on because people are lost already as to what is tariffed and what isn't.”

On March 6, the federal government updated their response after the U.S. paused tariffs on some goods until April 2. The government has also enacted countermeasures such as directing the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) to stop buying American liquor from “red states,” removing provincial trade barriers and charging fees to U.S. commercial vehicles travelling to Alaska.

Hoher explained that although it's easy to get bored of the rhetoric around tariffs, it's important for people to not become complacent.

“Not just that, but it's important to motivate people to take the focus point away from the crisis and redirect it towards something that may be fun, exciting and ambitious to work towards.”

Hoher said the webinars will provide some clarity around the constantly changing statements that have come from the U.S. government.

“An announcement came out today, which was not congruent with previous comments,” he said. “Every time there's a comment, we need to verify what's going on and how it works.”

In conjunction with the announcement, Hoher explained that there are lots of industries that are crucial to the Kootenay region that had already been struggling before the tariffs. He said this could lead to further consequences for mining, precious metals, forestry, digital services and other key economic Kootenay sectors.

“Steel, aluminum is also one of them,” he said.

The key focus of the webinars is to provide practical solutions and resources for businesses.

Participants will be able to pose tariff questions and receive step-by-step strategies for mitigating risks. There will also be follow-up material available after the session, including slide decks and resource links.

Hoher said that the webinars aim to help educate and support businesses in the Kootenay region and beyond to stay proactive in the face of trade challenges.

"I think, long before any economic impacts are noticeable, the number one thing is just an entire loss of trust in your biggest trading partner and ally in so many areas," he said. "I think that the biggest loss has already materialized."

The next online webinar is scheduled for March 11 and will require email registration and submitted tariff-related questions.

Online events

March 11: Navigating Global Trade & US Tariffs: hosted by the Castlegar Area Chamber of Commerce at 2:30 to 4 p.m. (PST).

March 24:Understanding Tariffs & Global Trade hosted by the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce at 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (PST).

March 25: Kootenay Outdoor Recreation Enterprise (KORE) Panel, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (PST).

In person events

March 11: Adapting to US-Canada Tariffs & Trade Dynamics, hosted by the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce from noon to 1 p.m at the Business and Visitor Information Centre in Revelstoke.

March 13: Clock Talk – Business Summit and Expo, hosted by the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce from 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. (MST) at the Kimberley Conference and Athletic Training Centre.

March 17: Tariffs 101: Understanding the Impact on Your Business, hosted by the Fernie, Sparwood and Elkford Chambers of Commerce from 2:30 to 4 p.m. (MST) at the Park Place Lodge in Fernie.

March 18: Tariffs 101: Luncheon Presentation hosted by the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (MST) at Ella’s Restaurant in Cranbrook.

March 20 and March. 21: Kootenay Columbia Agri-Forum and Conference, hosted by the Creston and District Community Complex.

Registration for this event is $25-$40.

For more information visit exportnavigator.com under “find an advisor” where businesses who wish to participate can secure their spot.

Future events will be announced once details have been finalized.