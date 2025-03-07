B.C. Coroners Service data shows six homeless people in region passed in 2023

Photo: Contributed

At least six homeless people died in the Kootenay-Boundary region in 2023, according to B.C. Coroners Service data.

That figure was down from the seven reported in 2022 in the health service delivery region known as Kootenay-Boundary, which includes the West Kootenay and the communities of Nelson, Castlegar and Trail.

The slight drop was in marked contrast to the provincial rise in 2023 of 19 per cent, from 373 to 458 people dying.

In a statement, B.C. chief coroner Dr. Jatinder Baidwan said the data speaks to the tragic reality of the struggles many people face in throughout B.C.

“During the period studied, between 2016 and 2023, the deaths of 1,940 people were reported to the B.C. Coroners Service, identified as experiencing homelessness,” he said.

For the purpose of the report, an individual experiencing homelessness was defined as:

unsheltered: a person living outdoors, in a make-shift shelter, a parked vehicle, a vacant home or any other structure not intended for habitation;

a person staying at an emergency shelter (overnight) or who is temporarily sheltered (suspected to be for less than 30 days) by friends or family, in a short-term shelter, safe house for youth, or transition house for women and children fleeing violence; and persons residing in short-term shelters, safe houses, or transition houses for an unknown length of time.

More than half of deaths reported in 2023 were people between the ages of 30 through 49, and 79 per cent of decedents were males. The data also shows that nearly half of those deaths were males who were unsheltered (47 per cent).

Of those deaths of people experiencing homelessness in 2023, 91 per cent were classified as accidental (419), and 86 per cent were due to accidental unregulated drug toxicity (394).