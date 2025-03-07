Artist-in-residence SF Ho to speak on closing exhibition of Oxygen residency

Photo: SF Ho, Courtesy the Artist, 2024

Oxygen Art Centre will be presenting two events to commemorate the closing of SF Ho’s exhibition, Triple Burner Flower Field.

The exhibition has been on view at the artist-run centre since Jan. 15 following Ho’s residency in November and December 2024.

People are invited to attend an artist talk by SF Ho held at Notably, a Book Lover’s Emporium at 454 Ward St. in Nelson, on Saturday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 to $20 per person at the door.

The artist talk will feature background on the Vancouver-based writer and artist’s practice and current research that led to the exhibition. A slide presentation will accompany the talk. Topics will range from traditional Chinese medicine and plant cultivation and use in artistic practice, to historical research into Chinese agrarian and cultural practices.

Following the artist talk, the public are invited to the artist-run centre along the alleyway for a closing reception celebration of Ho’s exhibition at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments and light snacks will be provided. Admission to the closing reception is free.

The exhibition attends to the use of common plants while speaking to first-generation settlers about agriculture and medicine. By highlighting the spiritual and medicinal uses of tea, yarrow, poppy and mugwort, the exhibition examines how life is separated into the categories of useful commodities or invasive weeds within the framework of global capitalism.

Triple Burner Flower Field also includes archival and oral accounts of the role of the barefoot doctor during the Cultural Revolution, the agricultural land defense movement in Hong Kong, and the early Chinese market gardens of Nelson.

“Using emptiness and manifold duality as guiding principles, art making becomes a kind of serious play that points to interdependence with land and beings while eschewing human supremacy,” noted a press release from Oxygen.

Triple Burner Flower Field is currently on view at Oxygen Art Centre until March 8, on Wednesdays to Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. Admission to the exhibition is free.

This program is supported by the Canada Council for the Arts and the Regional District of Central Kootenay ReDi program.