Celebrate International Women's Day friendship, and girlhood with the West Kootenay Women’s Association

Photo: Nelson and District Women's Centre

Girls just want to have fun-damental rights, and as a reminder that rights weren't given to women but rather fought for through resistance we celebrate International Women's Day (IWD).

The West Kootenay Women’s Association (WKWA) is slated to host an IWD celebration on Saturday, March 8 at The Royal in Nelson.

Attendees can expect a variety of different activities, including a burlesque show, roller dance and live music. There will is also be a costume competition, a station for friendship bracelets, a photo booth and raffle.

Entry is by a minimum donation of $5 to $10, with all proceeds going towards helping advance services at the Nelson and District Women's Centre, which provides support to women and gender diverse individuals.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., and organizers are encouraging attendees to arrive early for a fun night filled with women empowerment, celebration and community engagement.